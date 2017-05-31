Gila Bend man faces murder charges in death of his brother

A Gila Bend man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Albert Celaya Rodriguez shot and killed his brother Tuesday after the pair reportedly argued about cooking dinner.

A neighbor had called the sheriff's office after he spotted a body in Rodriguez's backyard.

"There was a deceased body in the backyard with trauma to the head that appeared to be gunshot wounds," reads the police report.

MCSO deputies knocked on the door of the home, where they were met by Rodriguez. But he reportedly told deputies he did not know his brother was dead.

" Albert Rodriguez... was unaware that his brother was deceased in the backyard," reads the police report.

Rodriguez told officials that he and his brother were both truck drivers.

According to the police report, Rodriguez told MCSO deputies that he was "very tired from work and the victim kept drinking and they got into an argument over making dinner."

Rodriguez says he "snapped" when he saw his brother threw a pot of soup into the backyard during the argument.

He said he grabbed a gun and fired it at the victim until the gun was empty.

According to the police report, "Albert said he took the gun into the kitchen, and as the victim was walking back to the door, he fired the gun at the victim from the kitchen into the backyard. Albert said he fired the gun until it was empty."

He told MCSO he saw his brother fall to the ground. but thought he had just passed out.

MCSO did find the gun and shell casings at the home as Rodriguez had described.

Rodriguez is being held on a $750,000 bond.

