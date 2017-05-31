Thursday, June 1, 2017

Morning Buzz

For more information about Bahama Bucks, visit www.BahamaBucks.com or call 480-777-9482 or 480-553-7211. For more information about Chompies, visit www.Chompies.com. For more information about El Palacio, visit http://epfamilyrestaurants.com.

Better Homes & Gardens-Tropical Cocktails for Summer

Visit www.BHG.com for more helpful tips.

Mama’s Beauty Bar - LipSense

For more information, www.senegence.com/mamasbeautybar or www.facebook.com/groups/jessicabarra or call 480-254-1131.

Chef Lance- Proof’s Signature Ice Cream Cake

To make a reservation at Troon North, call 480-513-5085 or visit www.fourseasons.com/scottsdale

SheriAnne Little - Lunges for Sculpted Legs

For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.sheriannefitness.com or call 480-330-3763.

Dairy Council AZ- National Dairy Month

Visit www.ArizonaMilk.org to learn more about the Dairy Council AZ.

Nuvell Clinics Medspa

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.

Kalen’s Place – Summer Art Camp

To learn more information, visit www.KalensPlace.com.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Lost Our Home Pets – National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

For more information, visit www.LostOurHomePet.org or call 602-445-PETS (7387).

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

