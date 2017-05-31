Bella the boxer reunited with family following car crash

It was a happy ending for a boxer named Bella this weekend after she was reunited with her family following a bad car crash.

The crash happened along the US 60 near I-10.

When Bella's owners were involved in the accident Saturday, Bella panicked and took off.

Hours later, there was still no sign of the family's beloved dog.

But thanks to the efforts of some DPS troopers, all was not lost.

According to Raul Garcia with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, "Later that day, our troopers were at Rudy's barbecue for lunch when a radio dispatch report came in about a boxer dog near the highway. They immediately went to look for the dog, found it and reunited Bella the boxer with her family."

The family is from Oregon.

DPS says several family members, including a nine-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries and will have to recuperate for some time.

The mother will be undergoing surgery today or tomorrow.



Bella the Boxer was reunited w/ her family hours after this crash on Saturday. She had panicked & ran away. Her family is recuperating! pic.twitter.com/Q7OSbltIBX — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 31, 2017

