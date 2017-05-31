PD: Driver wanted after intentional hit-and-run in Surprise

A hit-and-run driver is wanted for intentionally colliding with a vehicle, leaving two people severely injured. (Source: Surprise Police Department)

Surprise police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a hit and run suspect that left two men severely injured on May 26.

At around 6:52 p.m., a red quad cab pickup truck intentionally struck the two victims’ vehicle while heading southbound on Lake Pleasant Parkway just south of the Loop 303, according to Surprise police.

The suspect fled the scene and both victims were hospitalized with several severe injuries.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle is a lifted red or maroon quad cab pickup truck, possibly a Dodge and possibly a diesel. It also had large knobby tires.

There is currently no description for the driver.

The Peoria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating the suspect and vehicle involved in this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Services Division at 623-773-8311.

