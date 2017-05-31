Monsoon Season 101Posted: Updated:
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Saving your pool from going green
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Father of the Haboob
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
Car heat safety
The unofficial start to summer road trip season
More than 1 million Arizonans will hit the road this summer. AAA Arizona has recommendations before traveling.More >
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
Missing: Sunshine in SoCal
While many Arizonans head west to escape the summer heat of the desert, they may be surprised to find a lack of sunshine if they hit the beaches of Southern California in May or June. A weather phenomenon called May Grey/June Gloom is to blame.More >
Mount St. Helens is still active
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
Chase Field goes green
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
