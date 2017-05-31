Jaime's Local Love: Phoenix Theatre and ArtBar + Bistro

Phoenix Theatre is celebrating 98 years in the Valley and is the largest producing regional theater company in Arizona.

It offers more than 400 performances on multiple stages and thriving outreach programs. It also inspires more than 100,000 citizens every year. The Partners That Heal program provides entertainment to children and families in healthcare and crisis facilities.

The new ArtBar + Bistro opened at the theater 18 months ago. There, you can dine and have drinks before the show begins.

This alleviates the stress of rushing through a dinner at a restaurant and making your way to a show. Now, come to the ArtBar, dine on a delicious menu of salads, sandwiches and snacks and order a drink for intermission.

The bartender will have your drink ready with your name on it when you come out!

Beehive is wrapping up this weekend. Then, the 3 Redneck Tenors takes the stage, followed by the summer music series. Mamma Mia and Little Shop of Horrors are among the 2017-2018 series productions. E

Every show is cast and produced in-house at Phoenix Theatre.

Phoenix Theatre

100 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 254-2151

Website: http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/

http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/summer-music-series

http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/featured-menu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhoenixTheatre/

Instagram: @phxtheatre

