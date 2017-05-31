Glendale PD hopes new campaign will cut down on fatal crashes

“It’s Our Town, Please Slow Down”.

That's the motto adopted by the City of Glendale a few years ago. Now, city officials are bringing that motto back to try to reduce the number of fatal accidents on city streets.

The City of Glendale has recently seen a rise in fatal accidents within the city.

From 2014 to 2016, the City of Glendale saw a 72 percent increase in the number of fatal collisions in the city.

In an effort to lower these numbers and create safer roadways, the Glendale Police Department is working with other city departments to reduce traffic collisions.

The goal of the campaign, which starts June 1, is to create safer roadways and protect lives.

During the campaign, the Glendale Police Department will be implementing strict enforcement zones. The areas will be at major intersections that lead the city in traffic collisions.

These areas will be publicized and broadcast through social media ahead of time. Police want the public to know where these areas are and to change their driving behavior.

The first area of enhanced enforcement will be the intersection at 59th and Thunderbird.

Another key component will be educating the public on safer driving habits. Educating the public on the effects of speeding, aggressive and distracted driving, impairment, seat belt usage, and motorcycle safety will help reduce fatal collisions.

The city's transportation division, as well as other departments, will be joining the police department to promote and educate.

