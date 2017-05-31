Phoenix Zoo's summer hours start June 1

The Phoenix Zoo is now in summer mode and starting June 1 they will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The zoo's summer hours take advantage of the coolest part of the day so everyone can enjoy the park and beat the heat.

The zoo also has some cool fun to offer like two splash pads and the Stingray Bay touch tank.

Stingray Bay has southern crownose rays as well as the newly added blue-spotted ribbontail stingrays.

Members of the zoo can enjoy even earlier hours with special entry at 6 a.m. The Phoenix Zoo's summer hours go from June 1 to August 31.

Three blue-spotted ribbontail stingrays made their debut at Stingray Bay last week!



Have you seen them yet? pic.twitter.com/6EoaoXhpUa — Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) May 31, 2017

