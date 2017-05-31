Wrong-way driver identified after colliding with several vehicles on U.S. 60

Troopers were able to surround the vehicle near Val Vista. (Source: ADOT/DPS)

Arizona Department of Public Safety identified the wrong-way driver who was arrested after several collisions on the U.S. 60 as 32-year-old Trent Walker.

According to court documents, Walker admitted to consuming 15 to 20 gel tablets of cough medicine when he crashed into five vehicles while heading east in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 on Monday, May 29. In addition, police found several empty cough medicine bottles in his vehicle.

During the incident, one trooper attempted to stop Walker as he was heading the wrong way but was unsuccessful.

Walker traveled roughly 7 miles at "freeway speeds" in the HOV lane.

Troopers were able to surround him after he got off the freeway, in the right direction, at Val Vista Drive. He was arrested and impairment appears to be a factor.

Court documents said Walker advised police during his interview that he knew he was driving the vehicle the wrong direction.

Walker faces 13 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of criminal damage, one count of DUI and five counts of failure to stay at an accident. His bond was set at $50,000.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Walker was taken to Banner Gateway, treated and released before being booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

