Colts' Parry sentenced in drunken Scottsdale golf cart wreck

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Robert Parry was sentenced to two years of supervised probation per his plea on Wednesday.

The charges included attempted unlawful means of transportation and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Parry was arrested in February for stealing a golf cart-style taxi in Old Town Scottsdale and then crashing it.

On February 25, a cart driver picked up 25-year-old Parry and two other people that Parry didn't know from an Old Town bar. When they were dropped off at an apartment complex, the driver got out of the cart to get paid by the two other riders, police said. Parry hit the driver in the head, got back into the cart and sped off.

Parry then crashed the cart into the apartment complex's gate, where police found him.

Police said when they contacted Parry he displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment.

He was arrested on several charges but entered a plea deal to avoid jail time.

