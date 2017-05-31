Wednesday, May 31

Storks at Wildlife World Zoo bring more babies

Found in Eastern Africa, the Abdim Stork is the smallest species of stork, weighing only two pounds as adults. We get introduced to the newest members of the Abdim Stork family, and find out why they're known as, "the bringers of rain."

Abdim's Stork Facts:

Smallest species of Stork, adults weighing over 2lbs.

Females lay 2-3 eggs and are slightly smaller than males

Found in Eastern Africa

They have glossy black body except for white chest. Legs are a dull gray to dull red. Face is bare and primarily blue with red patches of bare skin in front of the eye and on the throat. The feet and ankles are pink or red in color.

Thought to bring rain and good luck by the Native African people.

Highly carnivorous, eating insects, reptiles and even carrion.

Can live up to 20 years

Storks often defecate on their own legs in order to maintain their body temperature through the process of evaporative cooling.

This bird is rarely seen in groups of less than ten birds. They are sometimes spotted in huge flocks of up to 10,000 individuals.

Abdim's storks are often seen in and around large swarms of locusts, gorging on the insects.

As with many storks and vultures, Abdim's storks are known to feed on carrion. They also break through thick hides of large, deceased mammals with their powerful beak. This helps to speed up the decomposition process and allows weaker scavengers to gain access to the carcass. In addition, they are important predators, frequently seen standing on termite mounds ingesting swarming insects. In turn, these birds may become prey for large carnivores.

Abdim's storks have little fear of humans and are not usually in danger from hunting because of a local superstition that they are "bringers of rain." Other local traditions include building nests for the birds on rooftops hoping the storks will bring good luck.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Jaime's Local Love: Phoenix Theatre

The Phoenix Theatre is almost 100 years old and it's celebrating with a brand-new element to the evening: The ArtBar & Bistro. This means you need not rush from the restaurant to the theatre. Now you can get both food and entertainment in one place. Plus, the Phoenix Theatre closes a thrilling season with this colorful salute to the 1960's! Be dazzled by songs from iconic women including Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and The Supremes. With over 40 wigs and costumes, 25 cans of hairspray and one scorching band, Beehive is one show you cannot miss!

For ticket information: http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/

Phoenix Theatre

100 E. McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: 602-254-2151

Email: info@phoenixtheatre.com

Box Office Hours: M-F 12pm-6pm

Food Network's "Ginormous Food" features three Arizona restaurants

Do you think you could scarf down a 10-pound Jewish slider, or how about a huge burrito? They're ginormous foods being made right here in the Valley, that are getting national attention. And for the first time, these restaurants and their master pieces will be featured this Friday, June 2nd on the Food Network's "Ginormous Food" show. We get a preview of what Chompie's, Porkopolis and El Palacio will be dishing up and, we'll show you what it takes to be a master of ginormous foods.

Chompie's 10-Lb Jewish Slider----"Bubbie's Belly Buster"

Want to cook up a "ginormous" 10-lb Jewish slider with Chompie's, as seen on Food Network's Ginormous Food? The family-owned and Arizona-based New York style restaurant is being featured in a new episode premiering June 2. Valley residents can now get in on the excitement and order one of these "Bubbie's Belly Busters" for themselves! It feeds ten people and costs $129.99. Chompie's would like to invite you to stop by their kitchen and see what it takes to create this "ginormous" Jewish slider.

From June 2 through June 18, Chompie's is also offering to "Ginormous size your Jewish Sliders" at all five restaurant locations, by doubling the size of their current Jewish slider plate for $29.99 (normally $44.97).

Chompie's Five Valley Locations

https://chompies.com/

Porkopolis- "Triple Decker Brady Bacon Burger"

Porkopolis continues to evolve as a modern-day barbecue restaurant in Chandler and Scottsdale, Arizona. Whether you enjoy great smoked meats, fresh grilled seafood with Brady's signature sauce or a hand tossed salad, Porkopolis will evolve into something delicious! Our Corporate Catering Team will save you from office boredom. Porkopolis is available for delivery drop off or full-service catering to your home or office. Our menu includes salads, quartered smoked chicken, and even a Vegetarian option. There is truly something for everyone! We are proud to offer office, wedding and casual catering to Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Central Phoenix, Queen Creek and other areas upon request.

1445 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286

Arizona Ave, South of Pecos Rd

480-899-7675

http://porkopolisbbqaz.com/

El Palacio Mexican Restaurant- "Ginormous Burrito'

There are a variety of new menu items. Among the most popular are the Chicharron, which includes 5-6 pieces of Chirranon, deep fried and sautéed in a pan with Salsa Verde, the Salmon Tacos, with soft flour or corn tortillas, grilled salmon and picante slaw and the Torta with bollio or bun, choice of meat, avocado, mayo, pico, lettuce, jalapeno, yellow cheese and fries or chips.



On June 2, the Ginormous Food episode featuring El Palacio premiers! The restaurant will host a viewing party from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy specials, including $4 margaritas, $3 pints and 50% off new entrees. Reservations can be made on El Palacio's website. Father's Day is coming up, and El Palacio is ready to celebrate! On June 18, dads will receive half off all day with the purchase of an entrée.

2950 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85249

Gilbert & Germann

http://epfamilyrestaurants.com

Classic Shelby dealership opens in Tempe

These were the first American supercars, historically significant as they beat out Ferrari and the other European automakers in prestigious races, such as the 24 Hours of LeMans. This new dealership in Tempe, which is set to open Sat., June 3, will feature these sexy cars, manufactured with original Shelby specifications but with all-new components.

1960s' Shelbys were the first American supercars: beat the Europeans on the racetrack

Shelby Cobra and GT40 are some of the most celebrated American racecars ever; only 6 original Daytona Coupes manufactured

Superformance revived the vehicles in the 1990s through an agreement with Carroll Shelby

The cars are made to the original specifications but will all-new parts, and about 85% of the parts are interchangeable with the 1960s cars

Hillbank is the country's largest Superformance dealer

Brand-new dealership in Tempe to cater to the valley's great classic/collector-car community

Grand opening is this Saturday, complete with a car show

Hillbank offers four primary models of collectible classics:

- Shelby Cobra

- Shelby Daytona Coupe

- Shelby GT-40

- Corvette Grand Sport

For more information, visit: http://hillbankusa.com



Hillbank Classic Shelby Car Dealership

2180 W. University Drive

University & Priest, West past 52nd Street

Phone: 480-861-7252

Now find Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls at Tres Leches

They were the best kept secret in Phoenix. Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls were, well a bit nomadic with their ice cream cart. They had a home at Windy City Dogs in El Mirage for a bit, but now you'll be able to find your guilty pleasure inside, what's known as the Mexican Starbucks, Phoenix's popular Tres Leches Cafe.

For more information on Tres Leches Cafe, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/treslechescafe/

For more information on Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Nomadicicecreamrolls/

Tres Leches Cafe

1330 W. Roosevelt, Phoenix

Roosevelt & 15th Ave.

Phone: (602) 253-4925

Rise of strep and crypto in pools this summer

Dr. Sheena Banerjee discusses what parents need to know as we head into the summer months.

Rise in Strep Cases

Strep is bacteria, not a virus and needs to be treated with an antibiotic.

Children are more susceptible to strep

Along with a sore throat, strep is usually accompanied by a fever

Diagnosis of strep is using a throat culture

Left untreated strep can be dangerous and lead to serious health problems

For more information, please read:

http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix/2017/05/19/strep-throat-cases-rise-metro-phoenix-banner-health-says/330345001/

Crypto Bacteria in pools and Water Playgrounds

According to the CDC Here in Arizona identified 352 people sick with Crypto for July-October 2016, compared with no more than 62 cases for any one year in 20112015.

The CDC recommends these practices to help protect yourself and others from germs that causes diarrhea is to follow these steps:

Don't swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea.

If diarrhea is caused by Crypto, wait until two weeks after diarrhea has stopped to go swimming.

Don't swallow the water in which you swim.

Rinse off in the shower before getting in the water to help remove any germs on your body that could contaminate the water.

Take kids on bathroom breaks often, and check diapers in a diaper-changing area and not right next to the pool.

For more information, visit this link:

https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2017/p0518-cryptosporidium-outbreaks.html

AAP - No juice before the age of 1

Parents, you may want to think twice before filling up your kids' juice cups.

Now, the American Academy has new advice indicates that fruit juice should not be provided to children younger than 1 year of age unless there is a strong clinical basis for it in the management of constipation.

AAP says for older children, maximum daily intakes of 100% juice products should be 4 ounces for children ages 1-3 years,

4-6 ounces for children ages 4-6 years and 8 ounces for those 7 and older.

Further recommendations by the AAP emphasize the importance of fresh fruit in children's diets. Fruit generally contains additional fiber compared to juices.

For more information, visit:

http://www.aappublications.org/news/2017/05/22/FruitJuice052217

AllKids Urgent Care Locations :

AllKids Urgent Care Mesa Pediatric Urgent Care

10720 E. Southern Ave. #112A

Mesa, AZ 85209

480-633-1111

AllKids Urgent Care Gilbert Pediatric Urgent Care

1430 N. Cooper Rd. #101

Gilbert, AZ 85233

For more information on AllKids Urgent Care, visit: http://mysickkid.com/

Monica Lindstrom: Legal Stories

Everyone is talking about what happened to golfer Tiger Woods after his arrest. Plus, former NAU student Steven Jones heads back to court. Attorney Monica Lindstrom discusses these stories and other legal stories.

Visit: Monica Lindstrom blog at: http://monicalindstrom.com/category/monicas-blog

For more information, visit: http://monicalindstrom.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonicaKLindstrom/