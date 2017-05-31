Firefighters continue to monitor Snake Ridge Fire

A closure order remains in effect for the surrounding area. (Source: Coconino National Forest)

The Snake Ridge Fire continues to burn with low to moderate intensity. (Source: Coconino National Forest)

Firefighters worked to hold and secure all fire lines within the Snake Ridge Fire perimeter on Monday with no anticipated fire ignitions, Coconino National Forest officials said.

The lightning-caused wildfire continues to burn within the fire perimeter with low to moderate intensity.

Due to lack of air movement and poor ventilation, there is potential for lingering smoke and temporary impacts to outlying communities.

Neighboring areas including Camp Verde, Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon should expect temporary smoke impacts from the wildfire for a short time.

Fire managers’ top priority is firefighter safety and community health while they work to secure the fire and protect values at risk, officials said.

Firefighters have been monitoring this wildfire since May 19 and are allowing the fire to fulfill its natural role as it consumes dead wood, pine needles and forest fuels.

For more information on the Snake Ridge Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5188/.

