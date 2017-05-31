Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truckPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Arizona man accused of having sex with horse
Arizona man accused of having sex with horse
A man from southwestern Arizona had sex with a horse and there's video of it, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.More >
A man from southwestern Arizona had sex with a horse and there's video of it, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park
Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park
A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after being bit by a coyote at a park in Scottsdale park.More >
A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after being bit by a coyote at a park in Scottsdale park.More >
Cops: Woman accused of paying child for sex
Cops: Woman accused of paying child for sex
38-year-old Rebecca McGraw, who is an assistant manager at Sail Pointe Apartments, became sexually involved with a child who lives at the complex, detectives said.More >
38-year-old Rebecca McGraw, who is an assistant manager at Sail Pointe Apartments, became sexually involved with a child who lives at the complex, detectives said.More >
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
Mother of 4 on bicycle killed in collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a crash that killed the mother of four children.More >
Pit bull dragged to death on North Shore; suspected owner leaves body in road
Pit bull dragged to death on North Shore; suspected owner leaves body in road
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >
‘Charges possible’ after man caught on motorcycle with small child
‘Charges possible’ after man caught on motorcycle with small child
A Texas man could face charges after a photo of him and a toddler straddling a high-performance motorcycle sparked outrage on social media, according to police.More >
A Texas man could face charges after a photo of him and a toddler straddling a high-performance motorcycle sparked outrage on social media, according to police.More >
Kathy Griffin fired from CNN's New Year's Eve program
Kathy Griffin fired from CNN's New Year's Eve program
CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after a video of her holding what looked like a severed head of President Trump.More >
CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after a video of her holding what looked like a severed head of President Trump.More >
Scott Pelley moving to 60 Minutes; Anthony Mason named interim anchor
Scott Pelley moving to 60 Minutes; Anthony Mason named interim anchor
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation
Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park
Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park
A coyote was hiding underneath a slide at a Scottsdale park and bit a 5-year-old girl's leg. (Tuesday, May 30, 2017)More >
Fatal accident closes Val Vista and Ray intersection in Gilbert
Fatal accident closes Val Vista and Ray intersection in Gilbert
A fatal crash involving a bicycle and a tanker truck closed the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Road in Gilbert Wednesday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rFa33EMore >
A fatal crash involving a bicycle and a tanker truck closed the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Road in Gilbert Wednesday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rFa33EMore >
CNN: TX: ARREST MADE AFTER PIC OF TODDLER ON MOTORCYCLE
CNN: TX: ARREST MADE AFTER PIC OF TODDLER ON MOTORCYCLE
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
CNN: SIDEWALK SPIT USED TO NAB COLD CASE SUSPECT
CNN: SIDEWALK SPIT USED TO NAB COLD CASE SUSPECT
PD: Driver wanted after intentional hit-and-run in Surprise
PD: Driver wanted after intentional hit-and-run in Surprise
Surprise police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a hit and run suspect that left two men severely injured on May 26. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2qH0CvN.More >
Surprise police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a hit and run suspect that left two men severely injured on May 26. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2qH0CvN.More >