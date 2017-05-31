Fatal accident involving a bicycle closes Val Vista and Ray intersection in Gilbert

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
(Source: Gilbert Fire Department) (Source: Gilbert Fire Department)
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert closed Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle. 

Responding fire crews said they treated two patients, one who later died from their injuries.

The intersection will remain closed while the investigation is ongoing. Expect delays in the area. 

