Fatal accident involving a bicycle closes Val Vista and Ray intersection in Gilbert

The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert closed Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle.

Responding fire crews said they treated two patients, one who later died from their injuries.

The intersection will remain closed while the investigation is ongoing. Expect delays in the area.

UPDATE: Collision at Val Vista & Ray is now being investigated as a fatal. Expect closures till at least 1pm. https://t.co/PY7JeHtBxA — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 31, 2017

Fire crews on scene of commercial vehicle versus bicycle. Intersection of Val Vista & Ray closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hkyaqqkf9m — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 31, 2017

Please expect hard road closures on Val Vista and Ray in all directions due to an investigation with a vehicle/pedestrian accident. pic.twitter.com/YupMtKDqWC — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 31, 2017

crews on scene of car versus bicyclists. Treating 2, one in critical condition. Intersection of Val Vista & Ray closed at this time. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 31, 2017

