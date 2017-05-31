Bicyclist killed in Gilbert collision with truck

The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash. According to Gilbert Fire Department, the crash involved a tanker truck and a bicycle.

Responding fire crews said they treated two patients who were both on bicycles.

One of the patients, 33-year-old Jenna Taylor, died from her injuries.

The other patient was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Gilbert police, the bicyclists were riding in a marked bike lane and had a green light.

The Baker Commodities, Inc. truck also had a green light but made a turn, hitting one of the cyclists.

The intersection remained closed while the investigation was in progress.

Gilbert police said there is no indication that speed or impairment are factors in this crash.

Gilbert police said the intersection was closed until just after 12 p.m.

Taylor was a mother of four children and lived with her husband and children near the crash scene.

"She was a wonderful mother and an amazing friend. And her husband, Cam, just wanted people to be aware of bikers out there and runners, and really watch out for them," said Audra Sheridan, Taylor's friend.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Taylor's family.

In a post on its Facebook page, Baker Commodities, Inc. said, "This morning at approximately 8 a.m. a Baker Commodities truck was involved in a collision with a bicyclist at the intersection of Val Vista & Ray in Gilbert, AZ. We are heartbroken to learn that the accident resulted in a fatality. We are working closely with local police to determine the exact sequence of events. Baker Commodities is a family-owned company and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We will continue to use every resource at our disposal to work with investigators to determine what happened."

UPDATE: Val Vista and Ray roads are now open. Thank you for your patience and support! https://t.co/sHAJdbTwTa — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 31, 2017

UPDATE: Collision at Val Vista & Ray is now being investigated as a fatal. Expect closures till at least 1pm. https://t.co/PY7JeHtBxA — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 31, 2017

Fire crews on scene of commercial vehicle versus bicycle. Intersection of Val Vista & Ray closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hkyaqqkf9m — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 31, 2017

Please expect hard road closures on Val Vista and Ray in all directions due to an investigation with a vehicle/pedestrian accident. pic.twitter.com/YupMtKDqWC — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 31, 2017

crews on scene of car versus bicyclists. Treating 2, one in critical condition. Intersection of Val Vista & Ray closed at this time. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 31, 2017

