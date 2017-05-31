Bicycle rider killed in Gilbert collision with truckPosted: Updated:
Arizona man accused of having sex with horse
A man from southwestern Arizona had sex with a horse and there's video of it, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park
A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after being bit by a coyote at a park in Scottsdale park.More >
Cops: Woman accused of paying child for sex
38-year-old Rebecca McGraw, who is an assistant manager at Sail Pointe Apartments, became sexually involved with a child who lives at the complex, detectives said.More >
Bicycle rider killed in Gilbert collision with truck
The intersection of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road in Gilbert was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash.More >
Pit bull dragged to death on North Shore; suspected owner leaves body in road
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >
Scott Pelley moving to 60 Minutes; Anthony Mason named interim anchor
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
‘Charges possible’ after man caught on motorcycle with small child
A Texas man could face charges after a photo of him and a toddler straddling a high-performance motorcycle sparked outrage on social media, according to police.More >
Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
Kathy Griffin fired from CNN's New Year's Eve program
CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after a video of her holding what looked like a severed head of President Trump.More >
Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park
A coyote was hiding underneath a slide at a Scottsdale park and bit a 5-year-old girl's leg. (Tuesday, May 30, 2017)More >
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
20-year-old man drowns in Salt River on Sunday
A Memorial Day weekend trip to the Salt River turns tragic after a man drowns trying to save his girlfriend.More >
Fatal accident closes Val Vista and Ray intersection in Gilbert
A fatal crash involving a bicycle and a tanker truck closed the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Road in Gilbert Wednesday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rFa33EMore >
CNN: TX: ARREST MADE AFTER PIC OF TODDLER ON MOTORCYCLE
CNN: SIDEWALK SPIT USED TO NAB COLD CASE SUSPECT
Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water
Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in waterMan finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in waterMore >