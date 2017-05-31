Pet of the week: Mabry

The short legged 7-month-old is a lot quicker than she looks. (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

This Welsh Corgi mix is 12 pounds of adorability! Although Mabry has short little legs, this 7-month-old is a lot quicker than she looks, a trait that served her well while dodging traffic as a stray.

This bundle of cuteness is ready for a home -- preferably one with lots of squeaky toys, frequent walks and plenty of cuddle time.

She’s good with other dogs and kids.

Meet Mabry at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus!

