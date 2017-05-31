Pre-evacuation notices lifted for canyons near Globe

The Gila County Sheriff's Office has lifted pre-evacuation notices for residents of canyons south of Globe in east-central Arizona after firefighters made progress in containing a lightning-caused wildfire burning in the Pinal Mountains.

The fire has burned 11.2 square miles since starting May 8 in the Tonto National Forest about six miles south of Globe.

Containment is estimated at 70 percent after Tuesday's favorable winds helped firefighters close up a key piece of line on the north side of the fire. However, they were challenged by a spot fire but were able to contain it to approximately 1.5 acres.

Burnout operations on the north end helped create a buffer to protect homes and other values at risk in Kellner, Icehouse, and Six Shooter canyons. This resulted in the lifting of the pre-evacuation notices.

On Sunday, committee officials held a meeting but do not plan on any additional community meetings at this time.

Approximately 610 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the fire, which is burning in a forest in higher elevations and brush in lower elevations.

For more information on the Tonto National Forest Pinal Fire Closure and Fire Restrictions, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto.

