Driver detained in Phoenix rollover crash

A driver lost control of his truck causing it to roll over and hit a fence near 27th Ave. and Rose Lane Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police arrived on scene and gave a field sobriety test to the driver, who was not injured in the accident.

When our chopper arrived at the scene, it captured the driver being detained and placed in a squad car by an officer.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and impairment is believed to be a factor.

