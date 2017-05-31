House fire in Surprise turns deadly

A house fire in Surprise left one person dead Tuesday night.

Rural Metro Fire Department said the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near 185th Avenue and Waddell Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, a guest house on the property was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, who also responded to the fire, the homeowner said she heard what she believed was a loud explosion and the guest house on her property started to catch fire.

MCSO said an adult male was known to live in the guest house and was unaccounted for after the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished around 1 a.m., crews searched through the debris of the fire and found what appeared to be human remains.

MCSO arson have taken over the investigation and say it is too early to determine the origin or cause of the fire at this time.

