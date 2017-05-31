Police busy with arrests, citations over holiday weekend

An Arizona DUI task force made over 550 drunken-driving arrests and cited over 3,000 speeding drivers over Memorial Day weekend.

Police this past weekend made over 16,500 traffic stops all around the state.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety says police also issued 621 seat belt citations.

The weekend was also a busy one for authorities in northern Arizona, where many locals vacation for the holiday.

Deputies from the Coconino Sheriff's Office made over 100 contacts with off-road vehicle drivers for everything from accidents to disturbing the peace complaints.

Deputies also helped in search and rescue missions like one in which three children went missing from a campsite and a hiker who became ill while climbing Humphrey's Peak near Flagstaff.

