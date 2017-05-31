New southern Arizona wildfire forces evacuations near Benson

Authorities are reporting three small new wildfires in southern Arizona near Benson.

One of those fires, which is burning about 15 miles southeast of Benson, has threatened 12 homes in a subdivision that have been evacuated. That fire is 150 acres.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the fire was reported on Tuesday and that air assistance is en route.

Two other smaller nearby fires are not threatening any structures and are likely caused by lighting in the area.

