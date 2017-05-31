Fire restrictions in effect for central Arizona starting June 1

Fire restrictions will be in effect for all state-owned or state-managed lands in three counties starting June 1. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Campfire, smoking and firework restrictions for all state-owned or state-managed lands begins June 1 in three counties in central Arizona.

Gila, Maricopa, and Yavapai will join eight other counties in Arizona with implemented fire restrictions.

Under the restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, other than in developed campsite or picnic area is prohibited.

“We had a very active Memorial Day weekend as far as fire starts go, and we just cannot take any chances,” said State Forester Jeff Whitney in a news release. “The vegetation is starting to dry out combined with current fire weather conditions, we do not want to take any risks. We need to get ahead of fire season in these counties, and with that, we must implement fire restrictions.”

Additional restrictions include no smoking unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, no fireworks and no welding or operating other torch devices with an open flame.

An exemption to these restrictions includes a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off, only if used in a barren area cleared of flammable material.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management usually implements these fire restrictions to reduce the chances of unwanted human-caused fires and limit the exposure of users. Restrictions usually remain in effect until the state lands receive significant precipitation.

For more information on fire restrictions go to http://firerestrictions.us/az/.

