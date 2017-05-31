Woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Phoenix

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning. Phoenix police said it happened near 19th and Dunlap Avenues around 4 a.m.

Police say the woman was not in a crosswalk when she crossed the street and was struck by an SUV.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where her injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

The driver stayed on scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

Northbound 19th Avenue was closed between Alice and Dunlap Avenues for about two hours while police investigated. The road has since reopened.

UPDATE!! 19th Ave back open, woman has non life threatening injuries . https://t.co/WA7xpJboww — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) May 31, 2017

Car/pedestrian accident sends female to hospital in critical condition closes 19th Ave NB near Dunlap #azfamily pic.twitter.com/FFPBQE2RnH — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) May 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.