School board approves Gilbert Jr. High closure

The Gilbert School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to close Gilbert Junior High School which means hundreds of students will have to switch schools. Students will be redistricted and attend Mesquite Junior High School.

The board also voted 5-0 to move Gilbert Classical Academy into that campus.

Officials will take the summer to make the moves.

The reason why they decided to close Gilbert Junior High School was because enrollment had "significantly declined" in the last five years and was expected to drop below 400 students for the upcoming school year.

Reaction to the move has been mixed.

The total cost of the move and renovations to Gilbert Jr. High School campus is just under $1 million. The board said it still has a lot of work to do as far as transportation and scheduled and special ed programs.

