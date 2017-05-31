New mural honoring old hotel in downtown Phoenix debuts

Curtis lived in a home on the alley shared by the 1896-built Hotel Adams. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's called "Malinda" and it pays tribute to the legacy of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel and the life of Malinda Curtis. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The mural is about 70 feet high and 500 feet wide and is in the alley connecting Central Avenue to First Street just north of Adams Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two local artists put the finishing touches on a huge, colorful new mural in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.

The mural is about 70 feet high and 500 feet wide and is in the alley connecting Central Avenue to First Street just north of Adams Street.

It's called "Malinda" and it pays tribute to the legacy of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel and the life of Malinda Curtis.

She lived in a home on the alley shared by the 1896-built Hotel Adams. Curtis was known for rambunctious behavior and her enormous heart. She died in 1910.

"Phoenix has a very colorful history and Malinda is part of that history, so for me, it was kind of about reestablishing a historical figure and

making that history known," said Darrin Armijo-Wardle, one of the mural artists.

The Hotel Adams was destroyed by a fire in 1910. The Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel was built in 1973 and stands in its place. It was remodeled in 2017.

Curtis was also memorialized with the opening of Melinda's Alley speakeasy bar in 2016.

As for the mural, it will be dedicated at a ceremony on Friday, June 16, as part of the city's Third Friday arts programming.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.