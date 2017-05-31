Quicken Loan plans move to downtown Phoenix

Quicken Loans is hoping to lease an office space to consolidate its workers spread throughout the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The garage they plan to lease is located right near Chase Field. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Quicken Loans is hoping to lease out 1,100 parking spaces in downtown Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Quicken Loans has asked the City of Phoenix to lease out 1,100 parking spaces for its possible move to downtown Phoenix.

If an agreement is made, the company would lease out the spaces for 10 years. The garage they plan to lease is located right near Chase Field.

Quicken Loans is hoping to lease an office space to consolidate its workers spread throughout the Valley.

On top of the proposed lease agreement, the company will also offer to pay its employees to take mass transit, which would help boost the number of riders.

City officials say this could also open the door to new residents who could be searching for apartments in the area. The Phoenix City Council will take up the proposal at its meeting set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.