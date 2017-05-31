Saving your pool from going greenPosted: Updated:
Weather BlogMore>>
-
Saving your pool from going green
Saving your pool from going green
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Father of the Haboob
Father of the Haboob
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
Car heat safety
The unofficial start to summer road trip season
The unofficial start to summer road trip season
More than 1 million Arizonans will hit the road this summer. AAA Arizona has recommendations before traveling.More >
More than 1 million Arizonans will hit the road this summer. AAA Arizona has recommendations before traveling.More >
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
Missing: Sunshine in SoCal
Missing: Sunshine in SoCal
While many Arizonans head west to escape the summer heat of the desert, they may be surprised to find a lack of sunshine if they hit the beaches of Southern California in May or June. A weather phenomenon called May Grey/June Gloom is to blame.More >
While many Arizonans head west to escape the summer heat of the desert, they may be surprised to find a lack of sunshine if they hit the beaches of Southern California in May or June. A weather phenomenon called May Grey/June Gloom is to blame.More >
Mount St. Helens is still active
Mount St. Helens is still active
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
Chase Field goes green
Chase Field goes green
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation
Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Bodies discovered in Scottsdale home in apparent murder-suicide
Bodies discovered in Scottsdale home in apparent murder-suicide
A husband and wife were found dead in Scottsdale in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.More >
A husband and wife were found dead in Scottsdale in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.More >
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
Wrong-way driver arrested on U.S. 60 off-ramp; impairment suspected
Wrong-way driver arrested on U.S. 60 off-ramp; impairment suspected
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong way driver on the US60 was involved in several collisions before being stopped Monday night.More >
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong way driver on the US60 was involved in several collisions before being stopped Monday night.More >
Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water
Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
Tiger kills zookeeper in apparent 'freak accident'
Tiger kills zookeeper in apparent 'freak accident'
A zookeeper killed by a tiger in an enclosure at a UK zoo was doing the job she loved, according to her mother.More >
A tiger killed a zookeeper in an enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park in the hamlet of Steeple Gidding, near Cambridge, United Kingdom, on Monday morning, according to a post on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Facebook page.More >
Father of the Haboob
Father of the Haboob
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
PD: Mother dies after being stabbed by son in family fight
PD: Mother dies after being stabbed by son in family fight
A woman is dead after being stabbed allegedly by her son in Laveen.More >
A woman is dead after being stabbed allegedly by her son in Laveen.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
New mural honoring old hotel in downtown Phoenix debuts
New mural honoring old hotel in downtown Phoenix debuts
Two local artists put the finishing touches on a huge, colorful new mural in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.More >
Two local artists put the finishing touches on a huge, colorful new mural in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.More >
Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park
Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park
A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after being bit by a coyote at a park in Scottsdale park.More >
A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after being bit by a coyote at a park in Scottsdale park.More >
Quicken Loan plans move to downtown Phoenix
Quicken Loan plans move to downtown Phoenix
Quicken Loans has asked the City of Phoenix to lease out 1,100 parking spaces for its possible move to downtown Phoenix.More >
Quicken Loans has asked the City of Phoenix to lease out 1,100 parking spaces for its possible move to downtown Phoenix.More >
3 On Your Side
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff. (May 28, 2017)More >
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Scottsdale
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Scottsdale
A family friend found a husband and wife dead in their house in Scottsdale and police say it appear it's a murder-suicide. (Monday, May 29, 2017)More >
Wrong-way driver stopped on U.S. 60 at Val Vista
Wrong-way driver stopped on U.S. 60 at Val Vista
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong-way driver on the U.S. 60 was involved in several collisions before being stopped Monday night. (Monday, May 29, 2017)More >
Popular Valley neighborhoods see an influx of new homes
Popular Valley neighborhoods see an influx of new homes
Valley builders find buyers are willing to pay a premium for new homes in established neighborhoods, leading to a boom of new construction in some of the most popular areas, especially around Arcadia. (Monday, May 29, 2017)More >
Woman died after being stabbed in domestic violence incident
Woman died after being stabbed in domestic violence incident
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Laveen on Sunday morning. (Sunday, May 28, 2017)More >
Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water
Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in waterMan finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in waterMore >