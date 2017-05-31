Saving your pool from going green

Posted: Updated:
It takes a lot of work to keep a pool from going green. (Source: Leslie's Pool Supplies) It takes a lot of work to keep a pool from going green. (Source: Leslie's Pool Supplies)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

There is nothing worse than wanting to jump into the pool and the water turns green. This has happened to me a few times and here’s the reason why.

As the temperatures warm up, it is a breeding ground for algae. The lack of chlorine and warmer temperatures will cause algae to form and turn green quickly.

Water with blooming algae is unsafe to swim in and could be breeding ground for mosquitoes and other issues.

There are two other reasons that cause your pool to turn green. One is pollen, which gets carried into the pool by the spring winds this time of year. The other is high amounts of metals in the pool that if untreated can even stain the pool green.

The first thing I do is attack it as soon as possible. The longer you let it sit, the worse it gets! 

I take a sample to my local pool store and they test the water for you. I go to Leslie's Pool Supplies. They are a great local company that will let you know what you need, but I am sure there are other pool stores do the same thing.

The most common problem is algae, here’s how I attack it. First, I completely brush the whole pool, loosen the algae from the bottom, the walls, filters, stairs, lights – everything.   

Then I backwash the pool, keep it on for about five minutes. After that, I buy liquid chlorine. I buy about 6 gallons and dump it in the pool and things start to clear up instantly.   

The amount of chlorine depends on the size of your pool. After that, I run my filter for about 12 hours for two days and my pool is back up and running.

Our pool had turned green three times last year, and this year I had to promise my wife we will hire a pool cleaner this summer.

It’s tough keeping up sometimes. Spring is the windy season around here, and a lot of things can blow into your pool.   

Keeping it clear of leaves and the filters clean is something you need to stay on top of. Best of luck. 

- Paul 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Weather BlogMore>>

  • Saving your pool from going green

    Saving your pool from going green

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-05-31 05:50:31 GMT
    It takes a lot of work to keep a pool from going green. (Source: Leslie's Pool Supplies)It takes a lot of work to keep a pool from going green. (Source: Leslie's Pool Supplies)

    Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean. 

    More >

    Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean. 

    More >

  • Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes

    Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-05-31 00:37:26 GMT
    While Arizona is known for its cacti and deserts, there are some spots to cool off from the heat. (Source: Flickr)While Arizona is known for its cacti and deserts, there are some spots to cool off from the heat. (Source: Flickr)

    Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.

    More >

    Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.

    More >

  • Father of the Haboob

    Father of the Haboob

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:19:50 GMT
    Phoenix Haboob July 5, 2011. (Source: Mike Olbinski Photography)Phoenix Haboob July 5, 2011. (Source: Mike Olbinski Photography)

    This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.

    More >

    This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.

    More >
    •   

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • New mural honoring old hotel in downtown Phoenix debuts

    New mural honoring old hotel in downtown Phoenix debuts

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:43 AM EDT2017-05-31 06:43:13 GMT
    The mural is about 70 feet high and 500 feet wide and is in the alley connecting Central Avenue to First Street just north of Adams Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The mural is about 70 feet high and 500 feet wide and is in the alley connecting Central Avenue to First Street just north of Adams Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Two local artists put the finishing touches on a huge, colorful new mural in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.  

    More >

    Two local artists put the finishing touches on a huge, colorful new mural in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.  

    More >

  • Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park

    Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-05-31 06:15:52 GMT
    The coyote was apparently under the slide when it bit the girl. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The coyote was apparently under the slide when it bit the girl. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after being bit by a coyote at a park in Scottsdale park. 

    More >

    A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after being bit by a coyote at a park in Scottsdale park. 

    More >

  • Quicken Loan plans move to downtown Phoenix

    Quicken Loan plans move to downtown Phoenix

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-05-31 05:39:26 GMT
    Quicken Loans is hoping to lease out 1,100 parking spaces in downtown Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Quicken Loans is hoping to lease out 1,100 parking spaces in downtown Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Quicken Loans has asked the City of Phoenix to lease out 1,100 parking spaces for its possible move to downtown Phoenix.  

    More >

    Quicken Loans has asked the City of Phoenix to lease out 1,100 parking spaces for its possible move to downtown Phoenix.  

    More >
    •   