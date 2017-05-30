Coyote bites girl at Scottsdale park

Police said the girl was near the playground at Thompson Peak Park when she was bitten. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after being bit by a coyote at a park in Scottsdale.

Police said the girl was near the playground at Thompson Peak Park when she was bitten on her leg. Her mom said the coyote was hiding under the slide before biting.

The girl was driven to the hospital where she received several stitches as well as a rabies shot, police said.

She was with two other kids and her mom.

Officers and Arizona Game and Fish Department workers looked for the coyote in the park and behind an apartment complex but didn't find the animal.

