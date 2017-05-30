Seniors toss papers to celebrate end of school year

Seniors at Basha High School in Chandler tossed a whole lot of paper into the air on Friday. (Source: Twitter)

It was raining paper at a Valley high school to celebrate the end of the school year.

Seniors at Basha High School in Chandler tossed a whole lot of paper into the air on Friday. The papers fell from the top floor of the F building stairwell to the bottom floor.

However, this isn't a grand display of rebellion.

The school says it's all pre-approved by the administration. The teens then clean it all up after about 10 minutes.

The Chandler Unified School District said Hamilton High School has done something similar for 20 years.

