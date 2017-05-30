Blood bank behind car giveaway to encourage blood donors

She has to get a blood transfusion every three to four weeks. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The United Blood Services is giving away a new car to encourage more people to donate blood to help people, including a Valley toddler.

The big prize is a 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line that features a United Blood Services "hero wrap" paint job. It was donated by Valley Volkswagen dealers. The blood bank is hoping to get more people to donate blood.

Those blood donations help 18-month-old Adelyn Troutman. She was born with Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare genetic disorder that prevents her body from producing red blood cells.

She has to get a blood transfusion every three to four weeks.

"When it comes to that three to four-week mark, her energy gets lower, her skin gets pale," Matt Troutman, Adelyn's father, said. "She's not herself."

He said when his daughter gets the blood transfusion, it's like she's getting recharged.

"She's full of energy. She's herself again," Troutman said. "She's very reliant on blood donations."

Those who donate blood between June 1 and Aug. 31 will be entered to win the car.

