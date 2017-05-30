Democrats pressure Flake over health care bill: 'Don't be a Trump chicken'

Arizona Democrats used a giant inflatable chicken Tuesday to pressure Sen. Jeff Flake into opposing a Republican-backed health care plan in Congress.

They hope the prop will prompt the state's junior senator to stand up to his party and his president.

"Don't be a Trump-chicken," said Congressman Ruben Gallego as he warned Flake to oppose a measure, that he believes would cause nearly 420,000 Arizonans to lose coverage.

Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, and others also described the American Health Care Act, as a massive tax cut for wealthy Americans disguised as a planto replace Obama Care.

To make the point, Democrats inflated a 13-foot chicken at the state Capitol with golden hair in the style of President Donald Trump.

The Minority Leader in the State House, Rep. Rebecca Rios, a Democrat from Phoenix, estimated the passage of the AHCA would give the richest Americans a $1 billion tax break.

Last week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the GOP proposal will cause 23 million people across the country to lose coverage.

While the House recently approved AHCA, Republican leaders in the Senate have said they plan to make major changes.

Polls have shown the bill to repeal ObamaCare to be very unpopular. A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed 20 percent supported the measure.

Flake is one of nine GOP senators up for reelection next year, but his race is considered one of the most competitive.

A spokesman for Flake's office said he was unavailable for comment.

