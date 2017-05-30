The 'Ker-Wich': Cards running back fueled by signature sandwich

Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians has been known to use his news conferences to send messages to his players. On Tuesday, Arians made it a point to praise running back Kerwynn Williams.

"Every time we give the ball to Kerwynn, he rushes for 100 yards," says Arians.

Williams is in his third year with the Cardinals. His career has been a roller-coaster ride.

“Don't ever get comfortable. Don’t ever feel like you're safe,” says Williams. “It's not like that. Things can change at a moments notice and you have to be ready."

Williams was drafted in the seventh round by the Colts in 2013. He’s been cut 8 times, bouncing from Indianapolis to San Diego and Arizona. The Cardinals have cut Kerwynn Williams five separate times but he had a strong finish to 2016 in Arizona, scoring touchdowns in 2 of the last 3 games.

"I feel like this is truly what the NFL is,” says Williams. “Not everyone just gets to come in and be a first round draft pick."

Williams credits a positive attitude and his signature sandwich for getting him to the NFL. He calls it a “Ker-Wich,” a stacked peanut butter and jelly that he dips in whole milk. Williams says it helped him put on 20 pounds between his junior and senior years in high school in Las Vegas.

“My whole life I’ve always been a picky eater but PB&J I can always eat,” says Williams, who graduated from Utah State with a degree in marketing. “A regular sandwich was not getting it done so I had to double it up. You got peanut butter, the jelly, pb on top of jelly again. Slice it in half, dip it in milk, and call it a day."

The Cardinals running back calls his signature sandwich “The Ker-Wich.” He credited the sandwich for helping his rush for 100 yards in 2014 against the Chiefs. He has discussed his love of the double-decker peanut butter and jelly in numerous interviews.

The real test is whether an All-Pro would eat “The-Ker-Wich.”

“I definitely would,” says Cardinals running back David Johnson. “I bet it works. It’s all natural. No additives.”

To date, no restaurants have started carrying to “The-Ker-wich.” That could soon change if Kerwynn Williams keeps scoring touchdowns for the Cardinals.

