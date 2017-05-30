20-year-old man drowned in Salt River on Sunday

A young man who drowned in the Salt River this weekend has been identified.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Taurean Lawler of Phoenix drowned Sunday afternoon.

MCSO says Lawler was attempting to swim across the Lower Salt River near the Sheep Crossing recreation site when he began to struggle.

Lawler was apparently trying to cross the river from the south bank to the north bank. But approximately three-quarters of the way across the river, he began to struggle and went under water.

According to witness statements, Lawler was under water for about 10 minutes and did not resurface.

MCSO Lake Patrol Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area Lawler was last seen but couldn't find him.

Utilizing a submersible search device, members, of the MCSO Search and Recovery Dive Team located Lawler in about 14 feet of water, 25 feet down current from where he initially went under.

Lawler’s body was pulled from the river just before midnight.

Based on witness statements and a preliminary overview of the body, MCSO says foul play is not suspected in Lawler’s death.

A friend of Lawler remembers him as "a wonderful person" and "an amazing father."

