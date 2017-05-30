Man arrested for stealing from lockers at Valley gyms

A man who was already wanted for multiple gym locker thefts in California has been arrested for allegedly doing the same thing at gyms here in the Valley.

Deonte Harris, 29, faces more than a dozen charges of theft, fraud, burglary and identity theft for allegedly stealing from lockers at several Valley gyms.

Police say that between May 7 and May 21, Harris, stole items from unsecured lockers at three LA Fitness locations and one Mountainside Fitness location.

Police believe Harris stole credit cards, cash and car keys from the lockers. They think he also took items from cars in the gym parking lots.

Harris then reportedly used the credit cards to buy over $2,200 worth of gift cards from various locations.

In total, police say Harris got about $5,000 in cash, gift cards, and property.

Officers caught up with Harris at his hotel in Tempe, near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

Inside the hotel room, police say they found multiple IDs, gift cards, car keys and $450 in cash.

Police say Harris was wanted in California for allegedly committing similar crimes there and is a "multi-state offender" for the same crimes.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.