Fire crews battle brush fire near Tortilla Flat

Fire crews spent hours Tuesday morning trying to bring a brush fire under control near Tortilla Flat in the Superstition mountains.

By noon, the fire was 30 percent contained, according to Carrie Templin with the Tonto National Forest.

So far, flames have scorched about 150 acres. No structures are being threatened.

The fire shut down a stretch of State Route 88, also known as the Apache Trail.

ADOT said the closure was between milepost 213 and 226.

Crews used planes and helicopters to do water drops in the area, and dozens of firefighters worked on the ground to douse the flames.

CLOSURE: SR-88 WB/EB (Apache Trail) from Tortilla Flat at MP 213.4 to MP 226.5, past Fish Creek Hill: Closed for a brush fire. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 30, 2017

