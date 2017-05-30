Man drowns trying to enter cave located behind waterfall

A man drowned at Beaver Falls after trying to enter a cave behind the waterfall. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

SUPAI, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - A Utah man has drowned on the Havasupai Reservation while trying swim into a cave that's located behind a waterfall.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Mark Magleby of Orem, Utah, died Monday at Beaver Falls.

His death marked the second drowning in Coconino County during the Memorial Day weekend.

18-year-old Kevin Anaya drowned Saturday at Lake Mary south of Flagstaff.

A male camper reported that Magleby, who was camping with him, and a group of friends had attempted to enter a cave behind the falls.

[RELATED: Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff]

To enter the cave, people must dive to a depth of several feet before reaching the entrance.

Another individual had also attempted to enter the cave, but unable to, returned to the surface.

After 30 minutes, Magleby had not returned and the incident was reported by his friends.

Magleby's body resurfaced and was recovered around 7 p.m.

While no foul play is suspected, the incident is still under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.