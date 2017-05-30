Tempe resumes push to restrict influence of election money

Some Tempe officials are continuing a push to restrict the influence of money in elections beyond state law.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that the movement has gained traction after measures to publicly fund city elections failed to garner enough support to pass in 2015.

After the plan failed, the city's Clean Election Working Group morphed into the Campaign Finance Working Group and will meet on June 13 to discuss further transparency efforts.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed off on the city's charter amendment that limits the amount of money individuals and political action committees can contribute to a candidate.

But Goldwater Institute attorney Jim Manley says contribution limits stifle free speech and that Tempe's limits are meaningless because the charter amendment doesn't place limits on independent expenditure committees.

