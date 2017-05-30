Mesa mobile home engulfed in flames with homeowners inside

The mobile home was completely lost by the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Mesa mobile home went up in flames with the homeowner and three roommates inside Tuesday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The fire occurred near 88th Street and University Drive when a neighbor saw the smoke and woke up the residents just in time.

The homeowner told Rural Metro Fire that he was just about to get in the shower when someone yelled “smoke” and “fire”.

Luckily, everyone inside was able to get out in time with no injuries, said Rural Metro Fire.

“These mobile fires are just like a big oven with all of that aluminum siding and so forth, so they do burn very quickly,” said Shawn Gilleland, Rural Metro Fire public information officer. “Obviously, it’s a small space as well. It’s hard to get into, it can be dangerous for our firefighters.”

The mobile home was lost completely because of the fire.

No injuries. Single wide and RV fire in Mesa. pic.twitter.com/6SljvOFFaU — Rural Metro Fire (@RuralMetroCAZ) May 30, 2017

88th st @ universality posed for trailer fire pic.twitter.com/8paRaUnqO5 — Rural Metro Fire (@RuralMetroCAZ) May 30, 2017

