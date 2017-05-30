Fire crews battling brush fire near Tortilla Flat

By News Staff
TORTILLA FLATS, AZ

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Tortilla Flat.

So far, the brush fire has burned more than 50 acres and it was first reported after 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. 

At this time, no structures are being threatened.

ADOT is reporting SR-88 is closed from milepost 213 to 226.

The northern closure is north of Fish Creek Hill and about 16 miles south of the Roosevelt Dam. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

