Fire crews battling brush fire near Tortilla Flat

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Tortilla Flat.

So far, the brush fire has burned more than 50 acres and it was first reported after 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

At this time, no structures are being threatened.

ADOT is reporting SR-88 is closed from milepost 213 to 226.

The northern closure is north of Fish Creek Hill and about 16 miles south of the Roosevelt Dam.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

CLOSURE: SR-88 WB/EB (Apache Trail) from Tortilla Flat at MP 213.4 to MP 226.5, past Fish Creek Hill: Closed for a brush fire. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 30, 2017

SR HWY 88 closed from MP212 to MP220 due to a fire in the area. @MaricopaSheriff & @forestservice asking the public to avoid the area. — Maricopa Sheriff (@MaricopaSheriff) May 30, 2017

