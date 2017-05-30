Valley Metro and RSI partner to prepare light rails for summer heat

Valley Metro said its one of only a few light rail systems in the world operating in 100 plus degree heat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

RSI maintenance technicians are learning new ways to troubleshoot and repair the 1,800-pound AC units. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Valley Metro Rail and The Refrigeration School, Inc. have partnered to help prepare light rail trains for the intense Arizona summer heat.

Valley Metro and RSI plan to keep passengers cool while they enjoy their ride during the triple digit temperatures by teaching RSI’s maintenance technician’s new ways to troubleshoot and repair the 1,800-pound air conditioning units.

“We’re very aggressive in our maintenance of the HVAC units,” said Ken Raghunandan, Valley Metro light rail vehicle maintenance superintendent. “So every quarter were opening the units, we have technicians getting into the units and inspecting every inch of these units.”

Each AC unit is large enough to cool three average size homes, according to Valley Metro.

Valley Metro is one of only a few light rail systems in the world operating in 100 plus degree heat.

“These HVAC units that we have in these cars are unique to this environment, they are 12.5 tons of cooling capacity,” said Raghunandan. “When it’s 112 degrees outside, if these HVAC units are not working, the interior can get up to 125 degrees. It is important that these units are functional.”

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.