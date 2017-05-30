Tuesday, May 30

Ideal gowns and accessories perfect for your summer wedding

It's summer wedding season, and we're checking out what's hip and fab. Brilliant Bridal says light and airy fabrics and silhouettes that aren't clingy are the looks trending for your perfect summer wedding this year. Brilliant Bridal also shows boo-inspired headbands instead of floral crowns that might wilt, and some other accessories perfect for the heat. They specialize in selling designer overstock and closeout wedding gowns "off-the-rack". You'll also find them at the Arizona Bridal Show at the Convention Center, Sunday, June 11th.

For more information, visit: www.brilliantbridal.com

Two Valley Locations

520 W Union Hills Drive Phoenix

(602) 548-1755

East Valley

1946 S Dobson Road, Mesa

(480) 897-0013

For more information on The Arizona Bridal Show, visit: www.ArizonaBridalShow.com.

The one-day event, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center Sunday, June 11, 2017 will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m.

General Admission is $12.00 per person at the door. There is also a new VIP Ticket option that includes an expedited line at the show entrance, an exclusive T-shirt or tank top, reserved Fashion Show seats, and great deals from participating vendors.

Local Love Week: Tess dines at Amalfi's

Tess Rafols show some Local Love this week by heading to Amalfi Pizzeria in South Chandler. This Italian restaurant where is everything is homemade by two brothers from Naples, Italy. They use old fashion family recipes to make everything from scratch, including pasta, sauce and even the rosemary bread.

For more information, visit: www.amalfipizzaaz.com

4991 S Alma School Rd,

Chandler, AZ 85248

(480) 895-8200

Get creative with Memorial Day leftovers

If you ended up with too much food after yesterday's holiday, help is on the way. Chef Mike Goldsmith of Joe's Midnight Run has a few ideas with all that leftover steak.

After Memorial Day celebrations, how can we use our leftovers to make a new meal?

Light and simple for summer

Other grilled meats can be substituted for the steak if that's what you have around

What makes Joe's Midnight Run's dishes so unique?

Everything is cooked in a wood-fired oven. We do not have any burners in the kitchen.

We have to get creative with the adaptations of dishes to work with the wood-fired oven

We even do some awesome wood-fired dishes for herbivores!

Joe's Midnight Run used to be a staple drive-in liquor store in Phoenix. In honor of the history, we offer bottles of wine and 40-ounce beer to-go!

We also have a great wood-fired brunch menu available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Or, if you're a night owl, our full kitchen is open until 2 a.m. every night.

For more information, visit: http://www.joesmidnightrun.com/ and

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoesMidnightRun/

6101 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Phone: (480) 459-4467

Email: info@joesmidnightrun.com

Hours: Monday- Friday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday- Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

MOFO MONDAY (EVERY MONDAY): All day Monday get our Notorious B.I.G. Burger and a beer for only $10 bucks. Not subject to happy hour or any other discount.

TWO-WHEEL TUESDAY (EVERY TUESDAY): Ride your bike to Joe's on Tuesday and receive 20% off your bill. Available all day long, but cannot be used with any other promo, happy hour or discount.

Five-star spa on-demand and delivered to your doorstep

Turn your living room into a 5-star spa experience, all at the touch of an app. It's called Soothe, which is now available in Phoenix and Scottsdale. We check out this luxurious full-body massage, on-demand, that you can order up to come right to your door-step within one hour. Services offered include Swedish, Deep Tissue, Sports Massage and Pre-Natal massage, for singles and couples.

Soothe now has 225 therapists in the Phoenix & Scottsdale areas, and new areas of service include: Glendale, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Peoria and more. Appointments are offered between the hours of 8 am until midnight every day of the week, with fixed prices of $99 (60 minute), $139 (90 minute), and $169 (120 minute) per person, regardless of the type of massage selected.

For more information, visit: www.soothe.com or call 800-960-7668

Travel Tuesday: Enrich your trip with immersive experiences

Now days it's not enough to go to a destination and see the Eifel Tower or the Statue of Liberty, travelers want to connect to the place through immersive experiences. Travel journalist Dena Roche shows us how to go outside the box to enrich your experience.

Today it's not enough to go to a destination and see the Eifel Tower or the Statue of Liberty, travelers want to connect to the place through unique immersive experiences, like.

1. In Switzerland, don't just go for the scenery, in Geneva build your own Swiss Army knife and in Gstaad help prepare the mountain to ski

2. In Las Vegas, don't go to a show, be in a show with the Dive with La Reve experience

3. In Miami don't just prance South Beach, give back with Acqualina Resorts I have a Dream Foundation and help teach for the day at a local high school.

4. In Monaco, don't just pretend to be a jet setter, join artist Fernando Botero Angulo in his home for a private tour of his art and to see life in Monaco as a local.

For more information, visit these websites:

The Travel Diet:

www.thetraveldiet.com

Gstaad Tourism:

http://www.gstaad.ch/en/active/winter/outdoor/pistenbully-experience.html

Ultima Hotel Gstaad:

https://www.ultimagstaad.com/en/

Swiss Tourism/Swiss Army Knife:

http://www.myswitzerland.com/en-us/pages/landingpages/guided-tours/adventureoffer-52805.html

Acqualina Resort & Spa/I have a Dream Foundation:

http://www.acqualinaresort.com/

Le Reve:

http://www.wynnlasvegas.com/Entertainment/LeReve/DreamDivePackage.

Monaco:

www.inspireme-mc.com

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria announces 2nd Valley location

Everybody's favorite Chicago pizzeria, Lou Malnati's is announcing their 2nd Valley location this morning. They join us to whip up some pizza's and talk about which lucky Phoenix neighborhood will soon be getting this iconic pizza joint.

Chicago-based Lou Malnati's Pizzeria officially announces today that it will open its second Arizona pizzeria in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood in September 2017

This announcement comes one year after the famous Chicago pizzeria opened its first out-of-Chicago restaurant in Phoenix with record-setting crowds.

The second Arizona Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a carryout, delivery and catering location and will be located at 3433 N 56th St, Phoenix, 85018, at southeast corner of Indian School Rd and 56th St. in the Arcadia neighborhood.

As a carryout, delivery and catering location, Lou Malnati's Arcadia, makes it easy for deep dish pizza lovers to call-in then pick up or have delivered their favorite Chicago-style pizza.

Lou Malnati's Arcadia plans to hire nearly 45 employees prior to its opening in Fall 2017.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Arcadia

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix, 85018

Opening September 2017

For more information, visit: www.loumalnatis.com