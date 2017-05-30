Surprise police searching for shoplifting suspect

Police looking for this person who took an electronic item and left the Walmart without paying for it. (Source: Surprise Police Department)

The Surprise Police Department is asking the public to help them find a woman wanted for shoplifting at a local Walmart.

Back on May 3rd, the suspect entered the Walmart located in the 141000 block of North Prasada Gateway.

Police say the suspect took an electronic item from a store display and left the store without paying for it.

Surprise Police officers are describing the suspect as a white female with shoulder length blonde hair.

The suspect was seen wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt with black stripes on the sleeves, black pants, a light colored headband, and dark colored shoes.

The woman was seen leaving the parking lot in a white vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surprise police at 623.222.4182 or call 623.222.TIPS (8477).

