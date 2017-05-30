Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announces its second Phoenix location

The second pizzeria will be in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood and will be a carry out, delivery or catering only location. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chicago-based Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is set to open its second Arizona pizzeria in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood in September 2017.

The second Arizona Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a carryout, delivery and catering location and will be located at 3433 North 56th Street, at the southeast corner of Indian School Road and 56th St. in the Arcadia neighborhood.

Last year, the famous Chicago pizzeria opened its first out-of-Chicago restaurant in Phoenix with record-setting crowds.

"The response to Lou Malnati’s in Arizona has been overwhelming,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s, in a news release. “When we opened last year, we promised we were fully committed to Arizona. Our new Arcadia location is the next step in fulfilling the commitment we made to bring Arizona our famous Chicago deep dish pizza."

The new 2,000-square-feet Lou Malnati’s Arcadia will not offer dine-in options with table service but makes it easy for deep dish pizza lovers to call in and pick up or have their favorite Chicago-style pizza delivered.

The same great taste from their Phoenix location will continue with the new Arcadia location, Malnati ensures. This includes pizza handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients, fresh mozzarella cheese delivered from the same small, Wisconsin dairy farm that has supplied Lou Malnati's for more than 40 years, and the sweetest tomatoes from California.

Lou Malnati’s will hire nearly 45 employees for its new location prior to its opening in the fall.

