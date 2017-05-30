Mesa fire work multi-vehicle car fire Tuesday morning

Mesa fire said no buildings were threatened by the fire and no one was injured. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mesa fire worked a multi-vehicle car fire behind a Pep Boys at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Mesa Fire and Medical Deputy Chief Forrest Smith.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire near Southern Ave. and Country Club Drive.

As a result of the fire, plumes of smoke were visible heading westbound on the U.S. 60.

The fire did not threaten the store or any other buildings and no one was injured, said Smith

They could not conclude if the fire was arson and will further investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.