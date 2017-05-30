School board to vote on whether to close Gilbert Junior High

When a Valley middle school closed its doors for the summer, it may have been closing them for good.

Gilbert School District will vote Tuesday night on whether to close Gilbert Junior High School.

If the board shuts down Gilbert Junior High, all the seventh and eighth-graders will go to Mesquite Junior High next year, nearly doubling enrollment at Mesquite and Gilbert Classical Academy would move into Gilbert Junior High.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Parents concerned about future of Gilbert Junior High School]

When Gilbert Junior High let students out for summer last week, the enrollment was at 600.

Next year, the board expects that to drop to about 400.

The Gilbert school board wants to move those students and add them to Mesquite Junior High, bumping up enrollment at that school from 625 students to more than 1,000 students.

The move wouldn't change the high school they end up attending, but this would redistrict elementary schools like Burk, Harris, Houston, Oak Tree, Patterson and Pioneer.

The board will vote at an open meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the school district office near Gilbert and Elliott roads.

Everyone who attends will be given three minutes to speak directly to the board.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.