Monday, May 29

What Arizonans need to know about Lyme disease

We need to know about tick bites: It seems Lyme disease is on the rise, but it's found mostly on the east coast or Midwest. Dr. Sharon Thompson tells us what.

Lyme disease is caused by the bacteria (Borrelia burgdorferi) transmitted by the bite of infected a tick (Ixiodes, see picture below) that live on deer.

Lyme disease is primarily found in the Eastern and Midwest US and a small area of Northern California NOT Arizona or any other neighboring states (see MAP below)

In Arizona, there were 8 confirmed cases in 2015

Most infections occur between May and November, with a peak incidence in June through August; 75% of cases occur during the summer months.

Summer travel can lead to exposure, so prevention and attention are key

1. Avoid areas where ticks are plentiful

a. Stay on trails

b. Avoid heavily wooded areas

2. Wear long sleeves and pants (light colors make it easier to spot dark ticks)

3. Use repellants: Permethrin for clothes, tents and gear (not skin) and DEET for skin works for ticks as well as mosquitos is safe for children (<30%) and pregnant women

4. Check for ticks and remove immediately (see picture below)

a. It takes hours for the tick to attach fully and 36 hours or greater to infect

b. Best to grasp mouth parts with tweezers and lift off entire tick. Try to avoid crushing the tick's body.

c. DO NOT use petroleum jelly, a hot match, nail polish, or other products.

d. REMOVAL is most important

5. Bathe or shower. Bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors (preferably within 2 hours) to wash away ticks you may not see.

6. After being outdoors, tumble dry clothing in a hot dryer for 10 minutes to kill any ticks that are attached to clothing.

Recognize symptoms and seek care.

Early disease (Stage I)

Rash: (picture below) 2/3 of people infected develop Erythema migraines within about 7 days after the tick bite near the site of the bite

About half of patients describe flulike symptoms within days to 1 week of infection: fever, chills and fatigue

Late Lyme disease (Stage II, III)

Appears weeks or months after a tick bite:

Arthritis is most likely to appear as brief bouts of pain and swelling, usually in one or more large joints, especially the knees.

Nervous system symptoms can include numbness, pain, nerve paralysis (often of the facial muscles, usually on one side), and meningitis (fever, stiff neck and severe headache)

Rarely, irregularities of the heart rhythm may occur.

Problems with memory or concentration

Early Lyme disease can be treated successfully with a few weeks of antibiotics

Late or no treatment can lead to prolonged symptoms

Other Questions About Lyme Disease

1. Can Lyme disease be transmitted sexually?

a. There is no evidence that Lyme disease is transmitted from person-to-person through touching, kissing, or having sex with a person who has Lyme disease.

2. Can Lyme disease be transmitted during a blood transfusion?

a. Although in theory Lyme disease could be spread through blood transfusions or other contact with infected blood, there are no known cases

3. What about pregnant women?

a. Use the same prevention and attention methods listed above. Early diagnosis of Lyme disease is important during pregnancy. Very rarely, Lyme disease acquired during pregnancy may lead to infection of the placenta and may possibly lead to stillbirth. Studies of women infected during pregnancy have found that there are no negative effects on the fetus when the mother receives appropriate antibiotic treatment for her Lyme disease. There are no reports of Lyme disease transmission through breast milk.

4. Is there a Lyme disease vaccine?

a. A vaccine for Lyme disease is not currently available.

5. Can I get other diseases from ticks?

a. Yes. In some regions, blacklegged ticks can spread other diseases and other types of ticks can spread other diseases like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. The prevention and attention methods will reduce your risk of these as well.

For more information, visit:

http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/330178-overview

https://www.cdc.gov/lyme/resources/brochure/lymediseasebrochure.pdf

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

(602) 288-0777

Beef is what's for dinner: Best handling practices

The holiday weekend brings grilling season into full swing. As many at-home chefs step in front of their grills today, the experts at Sprouts want to remind folks of the best meat handling and storing practices, along with the best ways to gauge doneness.

USDA RECOMMENDATIONS:

145 F and rest for at least 3 mins----Medium (pink and firm)

160 F for ground beef--- Well Done (gray-brown throughout and firm)

DONENESS:

Doneness is a gauge of how thoroughly cooked a cut of meat is based on the color, juiciness and internal temperature when cooked. The gradations of cooking are most often used in reference to beef (especially steak and roasts) but are also applicable to lamb, pork, poultry, veal and seafood

The interior of a cut of meat will still increase in temperature 35 Â°C (510 Â°F) after it is removed from an oven or other heat source. The meat should be allowed to "rest" for a suitable amount of time (depending on the size of the cut or steak) before being served.

As meat is cooked, it turns from red to pink to gray to brown to black (if burnt), and the amount of red liquid, myoglobin (not blood), and other juices decreases. Well done cuts, in addition to being brown, are drier and contain few or no juices.

STORAGE TIMES FOR FREEZER/FRIDGE:

Fridge Freezer

Salads---3 to 5 days (does not freeze well)

Hot dogs---- opened pkg 1 week 1 to 2 months

Hamburger-----1 to 2 days 3 to 4 months

Chicken ---------1 to 2 days 9 months to 1 year

Leftovers (cooked meat) ---3 to 4 days 2 to 6 months

(Source: https://www.foodsafety.gov/keep/charts/storagetimes.html)

For more information, visit: www.sprouts.com

Enjoy rising outdoor temps safely

It's Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, the time of year where folks like to play, cook and party outside. The Phoenix Fire Department joins us with advice on how Valley families can enjoy the great outdoors and those rising temps safely.

Enjoy the Outdoor Temps Safely

-Hike before 12pm noon

-Exercise indoors

-Hydrate especially when swimming

-re-apply sunscreen

For more information, visit: https://www.phoenix.gov/fire/safety-information/outdoor/heat-stress

Trendy superfood: Benefits of Quinoa and grass-fed beef

If beef is your meat of choice this holiday, did you know there are some pretty big differences between grain-fed and grass-fed animal products? Sprouts joins us with a summer-friendly beef Quinoa Bowl, and the health benefits to grass farming. Quinoa is also one of the trendiest superfoods, it's high in protein and fiber; we learn the benefits of adding Quinoa to your diet.

Benefits to grass-fed beef:

-less fat

-healthy omega-3 fatty acids

-high in antioxidant vitamins

-better taste

Benefits of Quinoa:

-Gluten-free

-High in Protein

-Contains all 9 essential amino acids

-High in fiber, magnesium, B-vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E

-Loaded with beneficial antioxidants

(Source: www.AuthorityNutrition.com)

For more information, visit: www.sprouts.com