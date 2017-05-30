SRP: Power restored to 800 customers in Queen Creek

Officials with the Salt River Project reported that about 835 customers in Queen Creek were without power Tuesday morning.

According to SRP's website, a substation breaker was tripped.

The impacted areas included South Hawes Road to South Signal Butte Rd and East Queen Creek Road to East Cloud Road.

SRP officials are investigating the cause of the outage.

Power was fully restored before 5:30 a.m.

