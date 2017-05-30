3 people displaced following Ahwatukee house fire

Three people were displaced following a house fire in Ahwatukee late Monday night, according to Phoenix fire.

At approximately 11:16 p.m., Phoenix firefighters along with fire crews from Chandler and Tempe responded to a house fire in the 14600 block of South 43rd Place.

Fire crews were able to successfully extinguished the fire and saved most of the home.

According to Phoenix fire, there was a fire in the attic as well as an exterior fire to the rear of the house.

Three people were displaced and were treated for non-fire related illnesses on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

