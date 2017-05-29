Questions raised over Confederate monuments in Arizona

He believes Arizona should follow the lead of some southern states like Louisiana that recently tore down its Confederate memorials. (Source: CNN)

As the nation pauses to remember the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, we're looking into the question of how our state should remember the Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War.

Arizona has six Confederate monuments in the state, including one at Wesley Bolin Plaza at the state Capitol.

At the time of the Civil War, Arizona was still a territory. There was one minor Civil War battle fought in Arizona.

Proy Tatem, president of the East Valley NAACP, said Confederate soldiers fought to secede from the Union and to preserve slavery so they shouldn't be remembered in this way.

He believes Arizona should follow the lead of some southern states like Louisiana that recently tore down its Confederate memorials.

"Arizona has an opportunity to be a progressive state. Arizona is one of the fastest growing areas, Phoenix, in particular, Maricopa County, more particular, has an opportunity to be a trendsetter," Tatem said.

We did not hear back from the Governor's Office about this topic.

We did speak with some people at the Capitol today, and some said they didn't see a problem with the Confederate monument.

